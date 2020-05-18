Henderson County reports additional COVID-19 case, 49 total
Officials in Henderson County confirmed Saturday, May 16, one additional positive case of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual is under the care of medical professionals. The Northeast Texas Public Health District has confirmed the positive test and will be contacting individuals who have been in contact with the patient. Net Health and county officials will continue to monitor the situation.
As of this report Henderson County, Texas has a total of 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Athens police to host hiring workshop
From Staff Reports
The City of Athens is hosting Hiring Workshop from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, for individuals who are interested in knowing more about how to become an Athens Police Officer. There will be an introduction to what a Police Officer is, what the application and testing procedures are and how to enroll in an academy. Officers will be on-site to answer questions. 201 W. Corsicana St. Athens
For more information call 903-675-5131
