Editor's Note: With a new year comes new hopes and for many, resolutions for positive change. We are through month one and for those who have fitness goals as their resolution, this one’s for you. Several trainers submitted stories about people who set goals and have been working to achieve them. These stories will be submitted as inspiration to achieve your own goals.
Colton Gentry and trainer Patrick Brown, Anytime Fitness
Growing up in motocross kept Colton Gentry in top physical shape, but the freshman 15 hit in college and soon he found himself out of shape and unhappy with the mirror. He reached out to local trainer Patrick Brown ready to look and feel better, starting his fitness journey.
"At first it was brutal just trying to keep up and keep pushing myself," Gentry said. "Now, it’s obviously still hard when you’re continually pushing your body and mind to overcome something challenging. The difference now is that I welcome the challenge and enjoy being pushed because I know I’m becoming better."
Gentry said the most difficult part was getting the ball rolling, but once you commit it is hard to stop because the results motivate you.
"You’ll start seeing results and it’s encouraging," he said. "Remember you’re making yourself better than you were yesterday."
Brown has used his knowledge of food and muscle development and paired it with his desire to see clients succeed, making him an effective trainer, advisor and now friend.
"Patrick is great," Gentry said. "He keeps me on a routine that improves stamina and endurance, while still building muscle and strength. He pushes me to succeed. He’s become a great friend and mentor that not only gives me gym advice but life advice as well. His endless knowledge of nutrition and what your body needs to be better is a huge advantage for him and any of his clients, me included."
Diet has been a huge part of his journey, nearly eliminating sugar while increasing good fats and protein.
"What you eat causes huge changes in how you perform and feel," he said.
The changes are paying off, with a gain in 30 pounds of muscle mass, which he was recently able to show off at his wedding.
Gentry says your pain today is your strength tomorrow. The newlywed suggests making the commitment and letting your results motivate you towards your goals.
