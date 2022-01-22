With a new year comes new hopes and for many, resolutions for positive change. We are halfway through month one and for those who have fitness goals as their resolution, this one's for you. Several trainers submitted stories about people who set goals and have been working to achieve them. These stories will be submitted as inspiration to achieve your own goals.
Lori Lopez, Camp Gladiator
When Lori Lopez decided to go on her fitness journey, she was looking for something in a group setting for motivation. Prior to Camp Gladiator, Lopez had been going to the gym alone, she needed a change.
"It wasn't until I went to CG that I realized how little I was doing in the gym and how much more I was capable of. I really liked the social aspect of CG," Lopez said. "Other people literally cheering for you pushes you through it and makes you think 'Hey, these people believe in me, I can do this.' We are a community and a tribe."
At first, workouts were difficult and she wondered how the other campers were hopping up and driving off, but now she can do more than before. In spite of the difficulty, she craves more and pushes herself beyond personal limits.
Lopez has gone from 5-pound dumbbells in the beginning to 20 pounds. She completes exercises she couldn't perform at first, and has seen increased muscle tone to prove it.
"When I started I couldn’t do push-ups or burpees, could hardly run," Lopez said. "I feel healthier. I’ve noticed along the way that I’ve gotten stronger. My moods are so much better when I go as opposed to when I don't go. Those around me notice if I’ve missed a couple of days or an extended period of time and my confidence has increased."
Even though she has lost several clothing sizes since beginning, she says it isn't about the weight anymore, it is about being physically and mentally healthy.
Lopez changed her diet as well.
"You can't out exercise a bad diet, if I eat badly, I get nauseous during the workouts. You can literally feel the healthy food giving you energy and strength to get through a workout or run," Lopez said.
Ashley Chappell is her current Athens CG trainer. Lopez says that she really makes the effort to get to know each camper on a personal level and does the little extras that go above and beyond to make campers feel special and cared for. Once she knew a camper's weakness for Oatmeal Cream Pies and found a healthier version online to help them through the personal hurdle.
Lopez says her trainer pushes campers beyond what they thought possible while being positive and upbeat. Modifications are made for those with previous injuries and beginners making the workouts adaptable for various levels and ages.
"She truly wants you to be the best version of you and she cares about you," Lopez said. "She finds out what you feel your weaknesses are so she can help you through. You can feel the passion she has for training at every camp. She still has a way of kicking your booty."
Lopez says the entire group is very supportive both during workouts and personally. Single parents who otherwise wouldn't be able to attend are sometimes seen doing pushups with babies on their backs while their tribe cheers them on. It is a family.
"When I am really struggling with something, someone says, 'Lori you got this,' it makes all the difference," Lopez said. "Some days I look over and see a single mom working out and simultaneously taking care of her two year old and working out, it must have been a struggle to get there but wow, here she is killing it!"
With each workout comes a check in. Lopez is currently in a race with another camper to reach 500 check-ins, Thursday marked her 451st workout. CG meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and at 5 a.m Wednesday and Friday. Show up in person or contact Athens CG at ashleychappell@campgladiator.comor 903-880-8336.
