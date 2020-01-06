Does your landscape need refreshing? With a little bit of time and effort, you can make your landscape show-worthy. Just take these few steps.
First, evaluate. What went wrong last year? What went right? What is overgrown, weedy, needs to be replaced, removed, or changed? Do you have bare spots or places that yearn to be brightened? Look at your landscape with fresh eyes. It may need a little, or a lot. Either way, write it down. Do you need more plants, less plants, trimming, pruning, or mulching? Again, write it all down.
If you have plants that need to be removed, winter may be the perfect time for that chore. Research the plants that will go in their places. Determine sun and shade patterns, remembering that the winter sun is low in the sky and what is in shade now may be in full sun this summer.
Then come up with a planting plan. This step, although arguably the most important, is often overlooked. However, it is in the planning stage where you can change and rearrange plants without using backbreaking labor. Once you have a planting plan, you can purchase plants as they become available. Next year, evaluate again to determine if you still have blank spaces or overcrowding issues.
Even if you do not need a planting plan, now is a great time to come up with a list of chores that need to be accomplished throughout the year. Use your chore list to keep on track. Or, use the Henderson County Master Gardener Association's monthly gardening guidebook.
Sometimes, all you need to do is a little weeding and mulching. Winter weeds have been prolific this year due to the warm temperatures. If all you do is cut off their blooms so they do not go to seed, that will help reduce the weed population next year. A three-inch layer of mulch will also help reduce the number of weed seeds that germinate.
The most important thing is not to become discouraged. Since plants grow and sometimes die, all gardens change with time. The wise gardener knows when to completely redesign their garden to accommodate these changes, how to simply refresh the landscape, and when to just sit back and enjoy the beauty they’ve created.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.c om, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
