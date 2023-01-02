The beginning of a new year is a great time to do an evaluation of all important paperwork and items that apply to personal affairs.
It is beneficial to make a list of all banks and account numbers, all investment institutions with account numbers, list of credit cards, and utility accounts and leave clear instructions as to how and when these things are paid.
Make sure your heirs know where life insurance policies are located and make sure someone knows your passwords, Apple/Google ID, and other important log-ins. Also, make sure they know where the titles are for all vehicles, boats, campers, etc.
It is best to set up a trust for intended beneficiaries, especially those that are too young, and appoint a trustee of said trust.
Some specific documents that you should confirm you have up-to-date include:
• Bank Accounts: Make sure that all bank accounts have direct beneficiaries. The beneficiary need only go to the bank with your death certificate and an ID of their own.
• Transfer on Death Deed: If you own a home, completing this TOD document and filing it in Henderson County saves your heirs thousands of dollars. This document allows you to transfer ownership of your home to your designee. All they will need to do is take their ID and your death certificate to the county building and the deed is signed over. Doing this will avoid the home having to go through probate as the property never becomes part of your estate.
• Living Will: This allows you to put in writing exactly what you want done in the event you cannot speak for yourself when it comes to healthcare decisions as well as other final decisions.
• Durable Power of Attorney: This allows you to designate a person to make legal decisions if you are no longer competent to do so.
• Power of Attorney for Healthcare: This document allows you to designate someone to make decisions for the,
• Last Will and Testament: This document designates to whom personal belongings go to and should be as detailed as possible.
• Funeral Planning Declaration: This allows you to say exactly what your wishes are as far as disposition of the body and services.
If the above documents are done, then your family can avoid probate. If all of the above is not done, then you have to open an estate account at the bank. All money that doesn’t have direct beneficiaries goes into this account.
Then, you have to have an attorney to open the estate account and this attorney also has to publicize your passing the newspaper or post publication at the county courthouse, to allow anyone to make a claim on your property.
Most importantly, talk with those closest to you and make all your wishes known. Talk to those whom you’ve designated, as well as those close to you whom you did not designate, so they understand why the decisions were made which can squash confusion later.
