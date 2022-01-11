Area drivers are seeing lower gas prices this week as the recent drops continue, the weekly gas price report from GasBuddy shows. Nationwide trends indicate the decreases will be ending.
According to GasBuddy, prices in Texas have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86 per gallon on Monday. The lower price is the result of lower demand, perhaps enhanced by the presence of a difficult strain of COVID-19.
The long range prediction is for the prices to keep stepping upward through spring,
“We could see a national average that flirts with, or in a worst-case scenario, potentially exceeds $4 a gallon,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
The prices are significantly higher than Jan. 10, 2016, when the price was only $1.73 per gallon in Texas.
The lowest price in Athens on Monday was $2.94 at the Brookshire’s on East Tyler Street and the CEFCO on South Prairieville. The cost was $2.99 at the Shell on East Tyler.
The lowest price in Henderson County was $2.76 at the Brookshire’s in Mabank. The cost was $2.78 at the Murphy USA in Gun Barrel City. The CEFCO in GBC was just a bit higher at $2.79.
On month ago, gas price reports around Athens showed a low of $2.98 at the Brookshire’s on East Tyler Street. The Shell on West U.S. 175 was set at $3.08, while the Exxon on West Corsicana was posting $3.09.
According to AAA, which also keeps track of gas prices, Monday’s national average of $3.30 is three cents less than a month ago and $1.01 more than a year ago.
Henderson County’s average cost was $3.05 for a gallon of regular unleaded.
Elsewhere, on Monday, Navarro County had an average of $2.98, Cherokee, $2.95, Anderson $2.97 and Kaufman, $2.96.
