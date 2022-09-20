Visitors to Trinidad might have noticed several construction sites busy with workers. City Administrator Terri Newhouse said you might see even more in the future.
Newhouse, who has run the day-to-day operations of Trinidad since 2005, said a new 4,000 square foot city hall is being built at the town’s sole traffic signal “for the citizens and the town.”
The new city hall replaces the current building, which started out decades ago as a fire station, she said. “We’re hoping to get it done by spring,” Newhouse said.
The city administrator said the city has taken out a construction loan with a Malakoff bank.
The Trinidad Police Department will also move operations to the new city hall, Newhouse said, with the police station entrance to be located on the north side of the building facing State Highway 31.
Also, a new housing subdivision just north of the school district campus is in the works for Trinidad, Newhouse said.
She said it’s the first subdivision planned for Trinidad since she started her job in 2005.
The subdivision is in the process of platting, being engineered and having plans submitted to city council for approval.
“It’s very close to getting approved, then the developer, Steven Haynes will start,” Newhouse said. Also, there’s a new downtown café being built, a hair shop has been renovated and expansion and renovations to a gas station on SH 31 are in store, Newhouse said.
Also, the school district’s former gymnasium, which was a surplus Air Force airplane hangar, is in the process of being demolished but the school district could reuse the framework, the city administrator says.
“To me, I think it’s all good news for people living in Trinidad,” Newhouse said.
The city also is continuing to crack down on code enforcement to bring improvements and the city continually replaces water and sewer lines which means workers are “daily working on water quality,” she said.
Further, Trinidad has a new board of directors for its Economic Development Corporation, according to Newhouse.
“They’re a really good group of people that are trying to bring business into Trinidad,” she said.
