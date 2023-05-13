Tiffany Lowe, who just opened Travelmation, said she is excited to be bringing her love of planning trips to Athens and says “Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so let me take the stress of planning off of you.”
Lowe says that even when you are booking a trip by yourself, you’re paying for a travel agent, but aren’t reaping the benefits of one. As a travel agent, Lowe said she can help plan a vacation with personal preferences, send several quote options, book all components of a vacation, make payments on the guest's behalf, offer advice when needed, and handle any problems that arise while traveling so the enjoyment of travel isn’t taken away.
After retiring from teaching and moving back to the Athens area after being away for 20 years, Lowe says she knew she would need something to keep her busy and since she has always loved planning her own trips and friends would often ask for help planning theirs, she became a travel agent. She is currently a gold top producer with the agency Travelmation, where she is in the top 5% of sales.
She says her family loves Disney and visits often and she is an authorized Disney vacation planner. Being an authorized Disney vacation planner means that she has completed extensive
Disney training.
Lowe says, “This training as well as my personal experience gained from my own travels allows me to help plan a magical vacation for your family and my help doesn’t stop after the trip is booked. I help with dining reservations and any other extras you want to add to your trip.”
Lowe’s services are completely free and with travel being very popular right now, she says to plan early to get the best rates and selections, especially if planning a cruise. She can help plan any type of vacation, including cruises, all-inclusive, theme parks, hotel stays, flights, European vacations, and more.
She says her favorite place to visit is Walt Disney World, but she also loves to visit a beautiful beach and has recently fallen in love with cruising as “It’s so neat to wake up in a different port and go exploring.”
Travelmation works with all budgets and no trip is too small. Most trips can be booked with a small deposit and payments can be made up until 30 days before travel and she also offers Uplift financing.
With being able to book into 2025 already. Lowe says that planning your vacation earlier is better. She can be reached at tiffanylowe@travelmation.net, call or text 972-965-0198, or follow her Facebook at Travelmation.
