As of Jan. 18, 2022 a new law based on Senate Bill 5 will take effect regarding unlawfully restraining your dog. Violating the law could result in a Class C misdemeanor which carries up to a $500 fine and a second offense could mean up to 180 days in jail and a $2000 fine with a Class B misdemeanor.
This is great news for dogs seen dragging the neighborhood with a huge towing chain or a collar that digs into their skin.
No dog can be restrained on a chain, it can not have weights attached and the collar or harness has to be properly fitted.
The Humane Society states that a flat collar should fit comfortably on your dog's neck; it should not be so tight as to choke your dog nor so loose that they can slip out of it. The rule of thumb says you should be able to get two fingers underneath the collar.
In general, a dog harness should fit snug, but not too tight. It should be tight enough that your dog can't back out of it, and the ring that you clip the leash to should sit higher on their chest. Just like with a collar, you should be able to fit two fingers between the harness and your dog.
The dog is also required to have shelter to protect them from bad weather such as rain, hail, sleet, snow, high winds, high heat or extreme cold.
According to the law the shelter has to have dimensions allowing for the dog to stand fully erect, lie down in a normal position and turn around. There can be no standing water or excessive animal waste. The animal needs drinkable water and shade from direct sunlight.
If you must tether your animal temporarily, or while at work, you must meet all of the above requirements and the restraint be at least five times the length of the dog or at least 10 feet, whichever is greater.
Athens Animal Rescue Shelter director Jennifer Miller said that anyone needing help understanding the law, advice on alternative ways to keep your pet while at work, or fence/enclosure ideas is welcome to contact the shelter.
The law could mean an influx of animals to the shelter, which is already very full. Miller said she hopes the community will reach out to AARS for help instead of families having to surrender their animals.
"We want to help you, we are there for you," she said."We want to help people be able to keep their dogs."
Miller said that if you absolutely must tether your animal the main thing is to make sure their essential needs are met. Animals have to be able to get warm, stay dry, eat every day and have clean water at all times.
For those wanting a pet for Christmas, please consider rescuing one.
Jennifer Miller can be reached at 903-292-1287. All of the shelters are needing fosters, volunteers, donations of blankets, food and of course loving families to adopt.
Athens Animal Rescue Shelter and the Humane Society of Cedar Creek are offering special rates for adoptions. Adopt a Happy Tail Rescue and Stray Dog Inc also are there to help you find your new friend and provide a worthy volunteer opportunity this season of giving.
If you would like to read the full text, it can be found here: https://capitol.texas.gov/tlodocs/873/billtext/pdf/SB00005E.pdf#navpanes=0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.