Texas’ new gun laws took effect Sept. 1 after Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill in June allowing most Texans over the age of 21, who are not excluded by other state or federal laws, to legally carry a holstered handgun without a concealed carry permit in most places.
Until now, handguns were the only firearm that required a state license to carry in public areas. To obtain a permit, Texans went through six hours of training, a written exam, shooting proficiency tests and background and fingerprint checks. Rifles, shotguns and other long guns were already legal to open carry by adults without a license in most public areas.
Texans will no longer be required to have the Concealed Carry permit or training to legally carry if they qualify, but background checks will still be required to purchase a firearm. Federally licensed firearms dealers are required to perform background checks using state and federal records and databases or by the FBI using the National Instant Criminal Background Check System database.
Who cannot carry under HB1927?
Felons, people under protective orders, or withconvictions for assault family violence, deadly conduct, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct or those with firearm convictions within the last five years are excluded. It is also still an offense to carry a handgun while intoxicated unless the person is on their own property, en route to their vehicle or on the property, or in the vehicle of another person with their consent.
What locations prohibit firearms?
There are places prohibited and excluded from these permissions with the exception of licensed peace officers. Those authorized to carry under this legislation must respect and abide by signage on businesses that do not allow carrying of a firearm. Refusing to comply, or leave upon request, could result in a Class A misdemeanor or third degree felony.
With or without a permit, it is an offense to carry a handgun in the following places:
Bars
Schools or premises where a high school, collegiate or professional sporting event or interscholastic event is taking place unless the person is a participant using the firearm in the event;
Schools without written authorization
Correctional facilities and civil commitment facilities
Hospitals and nursing homes without written authorization
Amusement parks
Racetracks
Secured areas of airports
Polling places on a day of election or early voting
Premises where Institutions of higher education (generally public or private colleges) unless:
The person has a license, the handgun is concealed, and the institution has not posted signs prohibiting license holders from carrying firearms on the premises.
Courts or offices used by courts without written authorization
Government meetings subject to the open meetings act, like County Commissioners, City council, School Board, are prohibited for constitutional carry, but an individual can carry in this setting with a License To Carry permit.
New laws also specifically give police officers authority to disarm any person, at any time the officer believes it is necessary for the protection of another individual.
There are many facets to this legislation and those choosing to pursue their license to carry still maintain certain additional privileges. For a full review of HB1927, visit https://capitol.texas.gov/BillLookup/History.aspx?LegSess=87R&Bill=HB1927
There are local and online training options for LTC, shooting courses and beginner handgun training for those interested. Some include Ranch Patrol Firearms in Athens and Cross Creek Ranch LTC and Self Defense in Murchison.
