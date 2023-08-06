By Jennifer Browning
Over 50 new teachers were in attendance at the luncheon held in their honor last week at the Athens Country Club as the Rotary Club of Athens recognized the new educators and staff of Athens Independent School District, Athens Christian Preparatory Academy, and St. Edward’s Academy.
The Rotary Club has many goals, but one is to strengthen the capabilities of communities to support basic education and literacy, and one way Rotary helps make that happen is by taking action to empower educators to inspire learning at all ages. Each summer, they treat new area teachers to lunch as a thank you and kick-off to a successful year.
Athens Christian Preparatory Academy’s Superintendent Teresa DeMay spoke about the school’s 23-24 theme of “Truth” and talked about the growth mode that the school is in.
She stated that as educators, they reflect, refine, and redact, especially each new school year, and that educators are some of the most creative people on the planet as they “strive to figure out how to do all of that with less money, less time, and including any new parameters of cultural and social trends at the moment.”
DeMay continued saying, “Instagram influencers have nothing on the influencers in this room. One thing that has not changed is the influence an educator has on their students.”
Pat Calderon spoke on behalf of St. Edward’s Academy, which is a new hybrid school in the area, with over 50 students enrolled at this time. The school has all new teachers as they begin their inaugural year with the 3-day-a-week school program that supplements the education the parents are providing at home.
She read a letter that was written to Catholic families by Pope John Paul II who wrote,
"Parents are the first and foremost important educators of their own children, and they also possess a fundamental competence in this area: they are educators because they are parents."
Calderon said, “We’re not promising that we have certified teachers, yet many of our teachers do have advanced degrees, and we are promising that root subjects will be taught by a loving, caring faculty who have the talent for teaching.” She then introduced a lot of the staff that will be at the school.
Ginger Morrison, AISD deputy superintendent and Rotarian recognized AISD Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims, commenting on how “she is our amazing leader that stands strong through all the changes in education and all the changes in the world that we have to deal with.” Morrison also introduced the people whose positions have changed at both the upper administration and campus administrations.
New campus administrators like AISD High School Principal Jason Iglehart and Middle School Principal Amy Guidry, as well as veteran campus administrators, gave updates on their campus, introduced new campus teachers, and told what their theme and goals are for the school year.
Morrison intertwined the Rotarian theme for the year which is “Create Hope in the World” and how educators do this all the time. She continued to speak on how educators have the skills to capture students’ attention, which she said, “is no small feat in the technology world we live in.”
She closed by asking everyone to ponder the following: “Create hope in the world. Create is action - you have to do something. Hope is a feeling - it’s an expectation. In order to continue to create hope in the world, we have to sprinkle that hope. Because we all need that, we can function when we feel like there’s hope.”
