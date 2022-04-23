Those arriving at the Henderson County First Responders rodeo on Friday and Saturday may notice a burst of color from the new Regional Fairpark sign, near the State Highway 31 entrance.
Fair Park Manager Howard Calloway said the vivid 20 feet wide and 10 feet high display went in earlier this month after a long delay when parts were not available.
"We've been waiting on a chip and wiring harness for about six to eight months and are glad to get it," Calloway said. "It's a sophisticated piece of machinery and we're real proud of it."
The cost was $188,000 and the Fairpark Board was helped by a $38,000 grant by the Athens Economic Development Corporation.
"This is a full LED sign and we can do a lot of things with it," Calloway said. "We can post a lot of things and advertisements for our local businesses."
The Regional Fairpark has packages available that combine the banners in the coliseum with the notices on the sign. Call 903-670-3324 or 903-681-1053 for information.
Calloway said the sign is also a place where local events can be posted and local alerts can also be written on the screen.
"Sometimes people are not sitting next to a telephone and they can see important information when they pass the sign," Calloway said.
The facility has come a long way with pavement to the parking lots, LED lights and new sound inside the arena, large fans in the arena and enhancements to the men and women's restrooms.
"We've got new LED lights for the parking lot and the Senior Citizens Center," Calloway said. "We got them about the time we got the sign up and going."
Calloway has been involved with the Fair Park for several years and became manager of the busy complex since the end of 2020.
Thousands or people are expected to enter the gates this weekend, with showtime each night at 7:30 p.m.
