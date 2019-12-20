As the end of 2019 nears, construction of the new Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace office and court in Larue proceeds on a pace for a spring completion.
JP Milton Adams has been serving at the current headquarters on State Highway 315 in Poynor, about 20 miles from Athens. All of the other JP offices in the county are located in larger towns and cities than Poynor or Larue.
"It's a little different, but it's also pretty nice," Adams said.
Adams said he's developed relationships with the people he sees around his office.
"Somebody's cows can get out there and they'll stop by and tell us," Adams said. "Then the next person that comes in the office might ask us what the cow looks like. Then they tell us who it belongs to. People kind of watch out for each other."
Precinct 4 serves Berryville and Coffee City to the east and Moore Station, as well as Poynor and Larue and a segment of Athens.
Precinct 4 will elect a constable in 2020. John Floyd, of Poynor is seeking another term and has an opponent in Josh Rickman. The winner will also office in the newly constructed building.
In October, after discussing the project for several years, with various snags, Commissioners Court approved a $356,497 contract with Watson Commercial Construction for constructions of a building that will include a courtroom, offices and voting location.
"Gentlemen, you know this has been a long time coming," County Judge Wade McKinney said, after the vote.
The projected completion was in mid-March.
Another hurdle that that had to be cleared before construction concerned the Larue property itself. In May 2018, commissioners voted to take ownership of a Larue property through adverse possession.
The Texas Civil Practices and Remedies Code allows a person who possesses and uses another’s land without permission a way of gaining ownership.
The law shows the adverse possessor must enter the land without consent and stay openly, obviously and continuously in peaceable possession. County Attorney Clint Davis said the county has maintained and mowed the vacant property for many years.
