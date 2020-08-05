A new pastor, Charlie Robinson, and his family came to lead Fellowship Baptist Church June 28. Although he is new to Athens, he is no stranger to ministry.
Coming from Marquez with some gentle nudging from God, Robinson said everything fell into place confirming that this was their next church home.
“I knew I was called into ministry the summer between eighth and ninth grade,” he said.
Even though at 14 he didn’t know the details, he said he knew God would fill him in. As a sophomore he was leading a Fellowship of Christian Athletes group with over 25% of the school attending.
He graduated from Malakoff High School in 2001, but went on to get his bachelors degree in Religion, a master in divinity, master of theology and a doctorate in ministry. He worked in ministry throughout that time starting with youth groups and worked his way into a full time pastorate.
During this time his wife of 17 years, Lyndsey, who he met in church, and their two children Aiden and Gracie, have learned how to know God in a way that he wants everyone to experience. Outreach and following up with discipleship will be a prime focus for FBC.
“We have 31,000 people within 10 miles of our church,” he said. “I want people to come to know Jesus the way that I do. You look in the world and it needs Jesus.”
Robinson believes that getting a person to church is only the beginning. The end is helping them be disciples and releasing them into the world to help others.
“Brother Mike did a great job and I’m honored to follow him,” he said. ”My calling is to lead people to God’s biblical agenda, both as individuals and the church as a collective group. That is where my heart is.
I want to love and encourage them.”
Robinson said he is a normal guy, a dad, a husband, he hoots and hollers at sporting events, but the side people will see most is the voice crying out in the wilderness.
“I am about the ABC’s, Authentic salvation, Believer’s Baptism, and Committing to a healthy church,” he said. “Come discover discipleship at Fellowship Baptist Church.”
Fellowship Baptist Church hosts Celebration worship at 10 a.m. Sundays, and a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday service. Services are streamed online at the FBC Facebook page and its Youtube channel. FBC is located at 2619 W. Loop 7, Athens, and the church is open for live services. It is observing social distancing and other protocols such as temperature checks prior to entering.
