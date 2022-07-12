When Brandy Magee was in the hospital battling COVID-19 in 2021, God was planting a seed for what would become a new ministry at Faith Church of Athens.
While Brandy was in the hospital, one of her co-workers called her husband Raymond to ask if Faith Church had a clothing ministry that could help a patient being discharged from the hospital.
This nurse had a patient whose clothes were badly soiled when he was admitted and the nurses didn’t want to send him home in the same clothes. Raymond let her know there wasn’t a ministry of that kind and the nurses pooled some funds together and bought that gentleman some clean clothes to go home in.
After Brandy herself came home from the hospital, Raymond let her know about all of the stories and prayers that had been taking place while she was ill. He also told her of the gentleman who was helped by the nurses and they both talked more about that and sat on it for a bit.
“You know how God works,” Raymond said. “When He plants a seed, He waters it so that it can grow and reach its full potential.”
That seed was planted and has now become “The Closet” at Faith Church of Athens, a clothing ministry with a primary focus of assisting those in the community who are in a hospital or nursing home or those who have experienced traumatic situations such as domestic abuse or a house fire.
The Closet is currently accepting donations that can be dropped off at the church or arrange for a pickup at your location. They do have a lot of women’s clothing and would appreciate more mens and childrens clothing at this time.
Every piece of clothing that comes in is washed by one of the dedicated volunteers, so they graciously appreciate laundry detergent donations and monetary donations as well.
During church services Sunday, July 24, they will be specifically collecting new undergarments, socks, and undershirts in all sizes for men, women, and children.
“In the end, if all you can do is join with us in prayer, that's worth more than anything else,” Raymond said. “Pray that this ministry finds its way to those in need -- that we could be the hands and feet of Jesus in these crazy, uncertain times.”
The Closet is also assisted by team members Reba and Mitch Davis, Marlena Taylor, Sandra Smith, Kay Hood, Lottie Magee, Chandra Flanagan, Deanna Parnell, and Katie Knight. For any questions, please reach out to Raymond or Brandy Magee at Faith Church of Athens at 901 Mission Avenue and 903-670-0112.
