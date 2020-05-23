State Representative Keith Bell visited the new East Texas Community Clinic Wednesday and took a tour. "I just want to thank Dr. Curran and his associates for having the vision to do this," Bell said.
"We are excited to provide good health care for those less fortunate. We are also excited that the government is empowering us to do that, this has been a bipartisan thing," Dr. Doug Curran said. It will be opening at 8 a.m. on May 20. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The clinic is located at 2415 W. Main St., Gun Barrel City. Pictured L-R: Rep. Keith Bell; Glen Robinson, Chief Operating Officer; Tammy Thomas, Support Staff; Alice Splinter, MD; C.Ted Mettetal, MD; Jennifer Franco, Medical Assistant; and Doug Curran, MD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.