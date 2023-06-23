By Lydia Holley
Henderson County Master Gardener Association (HCMGA) has opened applications for the next Master Gardener class. Deadline for application is August 22 and the class is only offered yearly. The Master Gardener class is held for 13 weeks starting August 31 and ending November 30. Class sessions are held weekly on Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Attendance is required and a background check is mandatory. Cost of the class is $150.
HCMGA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and Master Gardeners are volunteers. All Master Gardeners first take a class and receive 50+ hours of training as the first step in becoming certified. The course covers all aspects of gardening, such as: soil types and improvement, nutrients, insects and diseases, plant selection, and water conservation.
Participants who pass the class are graduated to intern status. Fifty volunteer hours within one year is required to move from intern status to certified Master Gardener. Master Gardeners retain their certification by meeting yearly requirements of at least 12 volunteer hours, six continuing education hours, and attending five monthly meetings.
HCMGA’s mission is to educate the public on horticulture. This is done with a variety of programs and projects. HCMGA’s Library Series and Summer Series are presentations given by experts and Master Gardeners. Both series are open to the public and are free to attend. Additional presentations are given at the Harvest Garden, HCMGA’s demonstration garden. HCMGA puts out information on their website and Facebook page. The Plant Sale allows the public to ask Master Gardeners personalized questions about their garden, as does booths with teams of Master Gardeners at local events such as the Farmers Market.
If you are interested in gardening, want to learn more about gardening and share your knowledge, the Master Gardener program may be right for you. For an application or more information, contact the Henderson County AgriLife Extension Office at 902-675-6130. Applications can be mailed or filled out in person. Payment must be made in cash or by check.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
