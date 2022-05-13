The Athens Farmers Market opened its season Saturday, May 7 with a ribbon cutting at its new location at 100 Cardinal Drive on the Trinity Valley Community College Campus.
DJ Warren and some of her special friends were very excited to begin the next chapter of the local farmers market that has been a staple in Athens for over a decade.
Having the market at TVCC allows for more parking space and more vendors and there were more than 50 vendors and multiple food trucks enticing guests as they asked questions and shopped.
DJ said she is very appreciative of her sponsors and points out that without them, “market wouldn’t be market.”
Sponsors for this season's market include Steve Grant Real Estate, Treehouse Cupcakes and Frozen Treats, Holder Hill Farm, Super 8, DoughBalls Pizza Company, Come and Take It, Two Danes Productions, Atticus & Co., Kathy’s Boutique, Veterinary Medical Center of Athens, and Freelancer’s Cafe.
She also has the help of some of the Elders at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Elder Van Tassell and Elder Lewis, to set up the market.
The Athens Farmers Market is full of local bakers, makers, and producers and the season runs every Saturday from May through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
