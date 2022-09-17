The Texan’s new managers, Kelly and Camille Barnes, have some grand ideas for the future and events they want to host. This all begins with college football on the big screen this Saturday and next Saturday. Their goal is to have football, barbecue, a bar, and tailgating in a kid-friendly, fun environment for the community to come together.
They will be showing college football for free on their new 150-inch screen and on three 65-inch screens from 11 a.m to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and 24.
Smoky B Barbecue will be on site for lunch, snacks and dinner. They plan to do this as often as their private event calendar allows.
Not only will they be showing college games, but they will also be showing some professional football games on the big screens, including from 6 to 11 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 when the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants.
If sports isn’t your thing, they have you covered with live music options too. On Friday, Sept. 23, The Texas Bluesmen Blues Brothers Tribute Band will be pulling up to the venue in their police car to perform music and comedy while Smoky B Barbecue will be on site for dinner.
On Oct. 7, Memphis Soul Motown Tribute Band will be performing live with their eight-piece group bringing a combination of Memphis and Detroit style Motown music including “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, “Let’s Stay Together” and more.
They already have Valentine's Day ready for your 2023 plans as they have Brandon Rhyder joining them for a night of dinner, dancing, and live acoustic music.
The Texan: A Landmark Venue showcases a variety of entertainment from the local community, as well as regional and national acts.
Camille Barnes is from Athens and Kelly said she thinks “this little spot right here is about as pretty and great as he has ever been to.”
The Barnes have been catering with their traditional, hill country style Smoky B Barbecue for more than a year and a half including weddings and other large events. They will be opening a catering kitchen over the next six months that will house their barbecue and other food items in a to-go format.
Camille has worked in the event industry since 2009 with CCB Events and has worked with many corporate and non-profit organizations.
The Barnes lease The Texan in a friendly arrangement with the City of Athens and their vision is to utilize The Texan as much as possible. This includes private events, different levels of concerts, sporting events on the big screen, and more.
For more information on private events or any of the upcoming events, contact camille@ccb-events.com or 214-717-1987. To follow their schedule as they add more events, visit www.facebook.com/thetexanathens or www.thetexanathens.com or scan one of their QR codes on a poster around town.
