Twenty-four new laws passed during the 86th session of the Texas Legislature this summer will take effect Jan. 1, 2020.
Taking effect Jan. 1, 2020 are:
• HB 69: Relating to the right to vacate and avoid liability under a residential lease after a tenant's death.
• HB 831: Relating to the residency requirement to be eligible for public office.
• HB 918: Relating to providing discharged or released inmates with certain documents, including documents to assist the inmate in obtaining employment.
• HB 1002: Relating to the term of a parking permit issued to a residential tenant by a landlord.
• HB 1254: Relating to the eligibility of land secured by a home equity loan to be designated for agricultural use for ad valorem tax purposes.
• HB 1313: Relating to ad valorem taxation.
• HB 1526: Relating to the treatment of a nursery stock weather protection unit as an implement of husbandry for ad valorem tax purposes.
• HB 1607: Relating to a deduction under the franchise tax for certain contracts with the federal government.
• HB 1815: Relating to the deadline for filing an application for an allocation of the value of certain property for ad valorem tax purposes.
• HB 1885: Relating to the waiver of penalties and interest if an error by a mortgagee results in failure to pay an ad valorem tax.
• HB 2441: Relating to the entitlement of a person who is disabled and elderly to receive a disabled residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation from one taxing unit and an elderly exemption from another taxing unit.
• HB 2604: Relating to the number of emissions inspections performed by certain vehicle inspection stations.
• HB 2726: Relating to the commencement of construction of a project following the issuance of a draft permit for a permit amendment to an air quality permit.
• HB 3496: Relating to the licensing and regulation of certain pharmacies; providing an administrative penalty.
• HB 4730: Relating to the creation of the City of El Paso Municipal Management District No. 1; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments, fees, or taxes.
• SB 195: Relating to collecting and reporting by the Department of Family and Protective Services and the Health and Human Services Commission of certain information relating to certain alcohol and controlled substance use and treatment.
• SB 346: Relating to the consolidation, allocation, classification, and repeal of certain criminal court costs and other court-related costs, fines, and fees; imposing certain court costs and fees and increasing and decreasing the amounts of certain other court costs and fees.
• SB 579: Relating to the exemption from ad valorem taxation of certain property owned by the TexAmericas Center.
• SB 943: Relating to the disclosure of certain contracting information under the public information law.
• SB 1337: Relating to credit in, benefits from, and administration of the Texas Municipal Retirement System.
• SB 1402: Relating to regulation by certain counties of lots in platted subdivisions that have remained undeveloped.
• SB 2060: Relating to the contents of a notice of appraised value sent to a property owner by the chief appraiser of an appraisal district.
• SB 2296: Relating to definition of a common paymaster.
• SB 2531: Relating to the disposition of an ad valorem tax protest by means of an agreed order.
The following bills have sections that will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, and throughout the new year:
• HB 3: Relating to public school finance and public education; creating a criminal offense; authorizing the imposition of a fee. Certain sections that will take effect Jan. 1, 2020, other sections will take effect Sept. 1, 2020.
• HB 492: Relating to a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster. This Act takes effect Jan. 1, 2020, after HJR 34 was approved by voters as Proposition 3 in the Nov. 5 constitutional amendment election.
• HB 914: Relating to the regulation of bingo games, the act takes effect Jan. 1, 2020, except Sections of the Occupations Code, as added or amended by this Act, which took effect Sept. 1, 2019.
• HB 1532: Relating to the regulation of certain health organizations certified by the Texas Medical Board; providing an administrative penalty; authorizing a fee. This Act took effect Sept. 1, 2019, except the Occupations Code, as added by this Act, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2020.
• HB 2859: Relating to the exemption from ad valorem taxation of precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state. This Act takes effect Jan. 1, 2020, after HJR 95 was approved by the voters as Proposition 9 in the Nov. 5 constitutional amendment election.
• HB 3522: Relating to assignment of certain death benefits payable by the Employees Retirement System of Texas. Sections 1 and 2 of this act take effect Jan. 1, 2020.
• HB 4390: Relating to the privacy of personal identifying information and the creation of the Texas Privacy Protection Advisory Council. Section 1 of this act takes effect Jan. 1, 2020.
• HB 4611: Relating to certain distributions to the available school fund. This Act takes effect Jan. 1, 2020, after HJR 151 was approved by voters as Proposition 7 in the Nov. 5 constitutional amendment election.
• SB 2: Relating to ad valorem taxation; authorizing fees. This Act takes effect Jan. 1, 2020, except certain sections effective Aug. 26 and Sept, 1, 2019. Sections regarding Tax Code, as added or amended by this Act, take effect Sept. 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022.
• SB 7: Relating to flood planning, mitigation, and infrastructure projects. This Act took effect immediately; Article 2 takes effect Jan. 1, 2020, with the approval HJR 4 as Proposition 8 in the Nov. 5 constitutional amendment election.
• SB 26: Relating to the allocation to and use by the Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Historical Commission of certain proceeds from the imposition of state sales and use taxes on sporting goods. This Act takes effect September 1, 2021, except Section 1, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2020 with voter's approval of SJR 24 as Proposition 5 in the Nov. 5 constitutional amendment election.
• SB 212: Relating to a reporting requirement for certain incidents of sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence, or stalking at certain public and private institutions of higher education; creating a criminal offense; authorizing administrative penalties. This Act took effect Sept. 1, 2019, except Section 51.260, Education Code, as added by this Act, took effect immediately and another Section effective Jan. 1, 2020.
June 1, 2020
• SB 891: Relating to the operation and administration of and practice in and grants provided by courts in the judicial branch of state government; increasing and imposing fees; creating a criminal offense.
This Act took effect Sept. 1, 2019, except Section 2.06 effective Oct. 1, 2019; Article 10, which takes effect June 1, 2020; Section 1.04 takes effect Oct. 1, 2020; and certain other Sections take effect Jan. 1, 2021.
July 1, 2020
• HB 1865: Relating to the licensing and regulation of massage therapy; requiring a student permit; authorizing fees. Section 5 of the act takes effect July 1, 2020.
• SB 1336: Relating to the workers' compensation classification system and rate filings. Section 6 of the act takes effect July 1, 2020.
Sept. 1, 2020
• HB 3: Relating to public school finance and public education; creating a criminal offense; authorizing the imposition of a fee. Certain sections will take effect Jan. 1 and Sept. 1, 2020.
• HB 1540: Relating to the continuation and functions of the Texas Funeral Service Commission; authorizing fees. Section 17 of the act takes effect Sept. 1, 2020.
• HB 2858: Relating to adoption of a uniform swimming pool and spa code for use in municipalities in this state.
• SB 2: Relating to ad valorem taxation; authorizing fees. This Act takes effect January 1, 2020, except certain sections relating to Tax Code which take effect Sept. 1, 2020, Jan. 1, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022.
• SB 198: Relating to payment for the use of a highway toll project.
• SB 616: Relating to the continuation and functions of the Department of Public Safety of the State of Texas, the conditional transfer of the driver licensing program to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, the abolition of the Texas Private Security Board, the transfer of the motorcycle and off-highway vehicle operator training programs to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and the regulation of other programs administered by the Department of Public Safety; imposing an administrative penalty; authorizing and repealing the authorization for fees. Sections 6.001-6.004 will take effect only if the report required by Section 6.005 is not submitted within the period prescribed, and Article 8 takes effect Sept. 1, 2020.
• SB 2119: Relating to the transfer of the regulation of motor fuel metering and motor fuel quality from the Department of Agriculture to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation; providing civil and administrative penalties; creating criminal offenses; requiring occupational licenses; authorizing fees. This Act takes effect Sept. 1, 2020, except Sections 10 and 11 which took effect immediately.
• SB 2342: Relating to the jurisdiction of, and practices and procedures in civil cases before, justice courts, county courts, statutory county courts, and district courts.
Oct. 1, 2020
• SB 891: Relating to the operation and administration of and practice in and grants provided by courts in the judicial branch of state government; increasing and imposing fees; creating a criminal offense.
Certain sections of the act will take effect Jan. 1, 2021.
Dec. 1, 2020
• HB 1545: Relating to the continuation and functions of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, including the consolidation, repeal, and creation of certain licenses and permits; changing fees. This Act takes effect Sept. 1, 2021, except except certain sections that will take effect Dec. 31, 2020.
Dec. 31, 2020
• HB 1545: Relating to the continuation and functions of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, including the consolidation, repeal, and creation of certain licenses and permits; changing fees.
This Act takes effect Sept. 1, 2021, except certain sections that will take effect Dec. 31, 2020.
