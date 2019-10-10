Temporary polling places, which popped up during recent elections have been rendered illegal in Texas by a new law now in effect.
The law removes temporary voting sites and requires all polling places to remain open for all 12 days of early voting.
"That was passed in the last legislative session," Henderson County Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez said.
The change won't affect Henderson County in the upcoming Constitutional Amendment Election, but will prevent any future one-night voting sessions at schools or other locations.
Temporary sites have been used in recent school bond elections in Henderson County in an effort to get as many voters out as possible. In the 2015 Athens Independent School District Bond Election in which voters decided to approve the $59.9 million package, several early voting sites were made available to potential voters. On Oct. 30, a night a crowd gathered for an Athens Hornets home came a building across the street from Bruce Field was opened for voting early voting.
Special voting was also held for one night each at Bel Air Elementary, South Athens Elementary, Central Athens Elementary, Ark Campus Ministry and the Athens High School Culinary Arts Center.
There are no bond elections to be decided in Henderson County in the November 5 election, in which 10 constitutional amendments are on the ballot.
"We will just have the three early voting locations," Hernandez said.
According to a Texas Tribune story, the bill has had an unintended side effect. Election officials in some areas of the state are concerned that the change will limit access to early voting in upcoming elections, especially among rural and young voters.
In Florence, in rural Williamson County, for example, the story contends that the new law could limit turnout.
"The law was crafted broadly enough to upend a long-established practice of moving polling places during the early voting period to reach as many voters as possible near where they live, work or go to school."
