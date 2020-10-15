New Hope United Methodist Church is pleased to dedicate and unveil their Texas historical marker at 10 a.m. Saturday Oct. 17 at the church.
Refreshments and fellowship will follow the ceremony.
New Hope UMC
7943 FM 314 N.
Brownsboro.
Sandra Kay Baxter Holland 81, of Athens passed away October 9, 2020 in Athens. She was born August 26, 1939 in Kerens, Texas to the late Charles and Pauline Martin Baxter. Sandra was raised in Kerens and graduated from Athens High School in 1957. She lived in Topeka, Kansas for 25 years befo…
Floyd Blount, Jr. was born in San Antonio June 4, 1928, to Floyd Blount, Sr. of Hubbard, Texas and Sidney Wright Blount, also of Hubbard. He was their only child. With an impressive Methodist heritage, Floyd attended South Alamo Street Methodist Church in San Antonio at the age of 5. At 6 ye…
