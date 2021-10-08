24-hour emergency care will soon be available in Athens from CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System with the construction of a new Emergency Care Center set to begin later this year.
The new facility, conveniently located at the familiar CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic site at 1505 Hwy. 19, features new exam rooms, trauma rooms, a full-service imaging center – and a laboratory for easier access to test results. The clinical staff will include board-certified Emergency Medicine physicians and registered nurses, as well as radiology and laboratory technicians. The new Athens Emergency Care Center will accept ambulance traffic.
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic will also be expanding facilities onsite, adding more than 10,000 square feet. The Primary Care providers currently located at the Clinic – Dr. Terri Eckert, Dr. James Qualls, Dr. Karah Coker, Nurse Practitioner Rebecca Powell, and Nurse Practitioner Brandi Jones – will continue practicing alongside specialty providers in cardiac, orthopedics, vascular, pain management, podiatry, endocrinology and sleep medicine.
“Being able to access quality, COVID-safe health care, especially emergency care, is of huge importance to our patients. With the new facility, we are answering the needs of our patients in Athens and the surrounding area,” said Jason Proctor, President, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital and the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital - Tyler. “CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System has continued to be a major driver of economic development in Athens and the surrounding area. The new facility will add jobs, reinforcing CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances’ commitment to the growth of the Athens area. With the addition of the Emergency Care Center, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances will have approximately 50 employees in Athens.”
“I am proud to be a part of the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System,” said Terri Eckert, M.D., CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Primary Care lead physician in Athens.
“Our health system has been committed to providing quality health care in this community and across East Texas for many years. Our family is ingrained in this community and proud to call Athens home, and we are proud this Emergency facility will be a blessing to not only our community but surrounding communities who need access to this care.”
“Having this kind of access to high-quality emergency care for a community like Athens and surrounding areas is a much-needed addition and a true lifesaver for patients,” said Ryan Tamula, BSN RN CEN, Administrative Director Emergency Care Centers, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System. “This facility will be able to provide a higher level of services and convenience as well as an opportunity of improved health.”
“We are grateful for such a community partnership,” Proctor said. “We have to give thanks to Mayor Toni Clay, Judge Wade McKinney and Economic Development Executive Director, Joanie Ahlers, among many others for their willingness to work together with us to ensure the people of this city and the surrounding areas can get the lifesaving care they need when they need it.”
“Our community is blessed by the presence of so many exceptional health care workers and facilities,” Athens Mayor Toni Clay said. “It says a great deal about the unique geographical position of our city and the belief CHRISTUS has in us that they have committed to expanding their presence here with a 24-hour emergency care center. We’re very excited about the project and what the future holds for healthcare in Athens.”
“We are thankful and excited to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ by bringing emergency services to Athens and its surrounding communities,” said JT Brown, M.D., Chief of Emergency Medicine, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital. “Our work each day is focused on continuing to raise the standard of emergency care in East Texas, and the opening of the Emergency Care Center in Athens is another step toward that end. We can’t wait to get the new facility up and running so that we can better serve this community.”
