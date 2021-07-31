Paula Ludtke’s work is well known in Henderson County government, but today she’s learning the ropes in her newest position, Elections Administrator.
“It’s something new and exciting,” she said. “It’s a lot of organization and detail that I thought I could assist with.”
Ludtke was the choice of the County Elections Commission and her salary position was approved by Commissioners Court on July 13.
At the beginning of 2021, Denise Hernandez was Administrator, the only one to have held the office, since its creation. Upon her departure to take another position, Jessica Rodgriguez was promoted to the job. County officials had to backtrack, when it was learned she was not eligible under the Texas Government Code.
The Election Commission, made up of County Judge Wade McKinney, County Clerk Mary Margaret Wright, Tax Assessor/Collector Peggy Goodall, County Republican Party Chair Daniel Hunt and County Democratic Party Chair Kelley Townsend, interviewed five candidates before choosing Ludtke.
“Her work ethic is outstanding and we look forward to working with her moving forward,” McKinney said.
Ludtke's worked for the county attorney’s office for 14 years, then moved to the district attorney’s office for 18 months.
“From there, I went to the county treasurer’s office and was there until I came over here,” she said.
County Treasurer Michael Bynum praised her work in his office during her time of service.
She’s getting ready to attend an elections seminar in the first two weeks of August to help prepare for upcoming round of voting..
“I’m looking forward to that,” she said.
She said it helps that there are experienced people who are holdovers in the elections department.
“The staff here has been through three or four elections and they’re well versed on it,” Ludtke said.
“The machines are fairly new and they went through a lot of training on those.”
The next round of elections is coming up in November, with state constitutional amendment propositions to decide, as well as local elections for municipalities and school boards. That will help her ramp up for the 2022 primaries.
“I’ve had a lot of people reach out and I have a lot of resources,”she said. “It’s going to be a learning experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.