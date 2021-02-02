The District Attorney’s office hosted an open house Friday for first responders and law enforcement. The afternoon featured staff and Jenny Palmer, the new DA and served dual purpose to introduce numerous changes to the office.
Since taking office, Palmer has introduced a new hand-selected team, which includes a dedicated attorney for child victims and new investigator.
Samantha Pace will handle child victim cases from start to finish.
“A crimes against children prosecutor, means they are on the case from the beginning and start developing a relationship with the family and child,” Palmer said.
This also ensures that the children and families have early access to all of the DA’s resources.
Buddy Hill, the former Athens Police Chief, joined the team as one of two investigators. Valde Quintanilla is the other and the pair bring decades of experience to the team.
There is also a new director of victim services, Karen Bertoni.
She is multi-lingual, with a decade of experience as victim coordinator according to Palmer.
“The turnout was excellent. We couldn’t be more pleased,” Palmer said. “Everyone was really positive and excited to work together. We are looking forward to working with them.”
Palmer said it was a great opportunity to show what they are doing.
If you would like to receive updates on the Henderson County District Attorney's office, follow them on Facebook. If you have any questions or need to contact the DA’s office, call 903-675-6100.
