When the community's only department stores, JCPenney and Bealls, closed, residents were left to travel elsewhere or shop at big box stores. All that has changed with the grand opening of Burke’s Outlet in Athens and Gun Barrel City.
Guests are invited to attend the new stores' ribbon cuttings and grand opening festivities at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 4 in Athens at 1111 E. Tyler St., and Gun Barrel City, 1020 W. Main St.
Normal hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. except Fridays and Saturdays when it is open until 9:30 p.m.
“We are excited to bring name brand clothes at discount prices,” said Elizabeth Seymour, manager for the Gun Barrel City store.
The 106-year-old company is bringing new jobs and outlet prices to the area with a side of hospitality.
“Our goal is to deliver excellent customer service to all of our guests,” Seymour said.
The store offers a huge variety of items, clothing, shoes, home decor, beauty items, snacks and more. All items are marked with the original tags and Burke’s tags, many showing a substantial discount.
