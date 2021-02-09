A new hearing is scheduled for April 7, 2021 in the case of an Athens ISD bus driver charged in a fatal crash with a train.
John Franklin Stevens, 79, is set to appear at 9 a.m. in Judge Scott McKee's 392nd District Court.
The crash happened Jan. 25, 2019, when the bus collided with a Union Pacific freight train. The collision killed 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla and injured 9-year-old Joselyn Torres. Stevens was also injured. Torres was airlifted to Children's Medical Center in Dallas, where she was treated and released a few days later. Stevens was treated at UT Health in Athens and released.
The Grand Jury indicted Stevens on May 31, 2019 for criminal negligent homicide and injury to a child.
Stevens is being represented by attorneys Justin Weiner, Mike Head and Brian Schmidt.
