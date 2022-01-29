The sounds of espresso machines and frothers accompanied by the smell of fresh coffee beans hover in the air at Antoinette's Coffee House in Malakoff.
Any coffee connoisseur knows that you are paying for more than a cup of coffee, you are buying atmosphere and a walk into this French country inspired shop doesn't disappoint. Bring a friend and order yummy breakfast items like chicken and waffles, French toast or keto friendly egg bites then sit down and have a chat. If you come at lunch, have a soup and sandwich combo.
Lisa and Wesley Anding opened the shop in late 2021. The business was part of a snowball effect the couple didn't plan, but when they saw the need, they filled it. The venture has been wildly successful with friends and clients posting scrumptious photos of the yummy treats.
"We saw a need the community had and are trying to respond," Lisa said. "We are getting really positive feedback from everyone that comes in and that makes us feel good!"
Located in the old Mr. Sweet Tooth, the Andings thought it would be a good trial run while waiting for their other space to be restored next to the Vault. Once completed, the coffee house will be moved and feature a New Orleans theme.
Lisa had a 35-year career in the medical field, which she retired from in 2021. The timing was perfect as she has found a new way to spend her days. The shop is also a tribute to her Cajun French heritage.
The search for the perfect beans began during a trip to visit family.
"My background is in South Louisiana. Everything else is Anding, but Antoinette's represents my side of the family with the French flair. It has been more successful than we ever dreamed."
The shop features custom coffees and teas, with the highlight being specialty roasted Reve Coffee found in Louisiana.
Reve means dream. She discovered the dreamy beans while visiting her family and thought the coffee was delicious. You can also buy a bag to take home.
Wesley has a strong background in engineering and building, which has enabled the couple to do their various projects themselves. He currently builds jets for Gulfstream, working in Dallas for the past 32 years.
The couple started their side businesses with Anding Acres, a wedding venue. When guests came to the weddings and events, they spoke of the need for a place to stay locally and a good breakfast and coffee spot. Using Wesley's skills, they quickly moved into action creating solutions for their clients by purchasing a B&B and now Antoinette's.
"Even though we run a successful wedding venue and the Anding House B&B, I still wanted something to keep me busy during the day," Lisa said. "In the early years of working and raising the children, I dreamed of opening a coffee shop. And now with the kids grown, we felt this was the right time."
Lisa said her husband has been instrumental in the success of these projects and they are very excited to get the new building restored. They will be able to employ more people as well, which makes Antoinette's a great asset to the community.
Facebook check ins and buzz showing the community is rooting them on means a lot to the Andings.
"I am most excited about the way the community has embraced us," Lisa said. "They have really supported us and come out."
Antoinette's is located at 104 E. Mitchum in Malakoff. They are open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
