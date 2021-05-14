Dr. John and Ginger Morton, and their son, Dr. James Morton, look forward to the completion of the state-of-the art Morton Small Animal Clinic. The practice has been in business for over 49 years, opening up in January of 1972. The new clinic will have 20,000 square feet of space. The practice plans to open some time in the late fall. Jacobe Brothers of Tyler are the contractors.

