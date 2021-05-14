Dr. John and Ginger Morton, and their son, Dr. James Morton, look forward to the completion of the state-of-the art Morton Small Animal Clinic. The practice has been in business for over 49 years, opening up in January of 1972. The new clinic will have 20,000 square feet of space. The practice plans to open some time in the late fall. Jacobe Brothers of Tyler are the contractors.
featured
New clinic and boarding facility coming soon
- Courtesy photos
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Relvart Clay Smith, 63, of Houston, formerly of Malakoff, passed away on May 6, 2021 in Houston. Viewing will be Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Emanuel Funeral Home of Corsicana. Funeral will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Malakoff, 2…
Jamie Lee Ingram, 85, of Athens, formerly Massey Lake, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in Athens. Viewing will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Emanuel Funeral Home of Palestine. Funeral will be on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 3 p.m. at North Athens Cemetery, Athens. Emanu…
Most Popular
Articles
- Cain Center gets new logo
- Bill honors slain Henderson County deputies
- Malakoff advances to area with sweep of West
- Mitchell turns 88
- Sims, Horn ready to compete at the Valley
- Fiery wreck shuts down Loop 7
- UT Health Athens, Cedar Creek Lake nurses receive DAISY Award
- Area athletes named to 14-4A All-District softball team
- Athens police to get body cams
- Athens graduate awarded ROTC award
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.