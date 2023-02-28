“One Touch of Nature Makes the Whole World Kin”
—William Shakespeare
Plants are one of many wonderful elements of nature. Whether you are a keen gardener with years of experience putting your hands in the dirt or a novice planter just starting out there is a plant for every skill level at Properly Planted Plant Boutique and Pottery Studio located in downtown Corsicana.
******
Properly Planted
Monday-Closed
Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
220 N. Beaton St., Corsicana
903-229-0621
******
Paula Norwood, a native of Blooming Grove, and the owner of Properly Planted has a had vision of what she wanted her to store to be for awhile now, but until recently this was just a thought. Now her store is open for all to come and enjoy its breathtaking beauty.
One Norwood’s’ favorite parts of owning Properly Planted is being able to source the most beautiful and exotic plants she can get her hands on, and then being able to share them with the community.
“I will have something new in the shop every week.” She prides herself on taking time to locate the perfect assortment of plants for her customers. “I plan to have plants at various prices and experience levels,” Norwood stated.
In her shop you will find an assortment of indoor and outdoor plants, planters, garden tools, wind chimes, handmade jewelry and gifts. With each purchase, customers will receive a thorough set of instructions on taking care of their plant.
There is also the shop mascot, Baby Dinosaur, a gecko that Norwood has had for the past five years. She will be a sight for children to see as they enter the shop. There is also Gunter the Dragon statue who greets customers upon arrival.
Norwood said she plans to offer pottery classes beginning this summer. She also will be having special classes for children to create the perfect Mother and Father’s Day Gifts. There will be classes teaching customers how to set up and create their very own terrariums.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.