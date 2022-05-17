Club 900 is a new spot for adults to find entertainment and drinks in Athens. What used to be the mini golf area in the Athens Bowling Center was converted during COVID closures and has re-opened as an adults only venue within the bowling center, which is open to all ages.
The bar opens at 3 p.m. daily with a happy hour special on beer running until 7 p.m. They also serve mixed drinks, wine, and jello shots.
Live music is something that Club 900 brings to Athens on a more regular basis with bands playing on their stage Saturday evenings starting at 8 p.m. and ending at midnight.
Most bands play country and western music and over the next two months live music will include Up a Creek Band, Shinebox Band, and Todd Freeman & Bullet Proof, along with others.
Those who love to dance will enjoy the dance floor that the club has as well.
Karaoke nights on Fridays from 8 p.m. to midnight have gotten more popular in the last month and could become something that occurs more often.
There is also a full snack bar available for food orders, including burgers, fried pickles, and lots of appetizers and snacks.
“The fried mushrooms are absolutely delicious!” Melody Thomas said.
Club 900 also has cornhole, darts, pool tables, and a TouchTunes jukebox.
Some concerns that have been expressed are whether smoking is still allowed in the bowling alley and it has been confirmed that no smoking is allowed inside the facility, including the bar.
There is no charge to enter the bar, unless there is an event or live band, when there is a $5 cover charge.
The age to enter the bar is 21 and a valid ID is required to enter. They will not accept pictures on phones or expired IDs.
If you have a local band and would like to play at Club 900, please contact Paul Mata at 903-677-3936.
Club 900 is located inside the Athens Bowling Center at 900 W. Corsicana Street.
