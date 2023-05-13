Chief Greg Werner brings over 23 years of experience as a firefighter and is the new head of the Athens Fire/Rescue Department.
The City conducted a thorough search and Chief Werner was hired after serving as the Assistant Fire Chief of Murphy Fire Rescue in Murphy, Texas. Chief Werner said in a social media post from the City that he plans to establish strong connections within the community, saying, “We are going to take care of citizens in emergency situations and non-emergency situations. We want citizens to see our firefighters as approachable.”
Chief Werner also instructs fire officer classes for the leadership development program at the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service in College Station.
