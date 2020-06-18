The Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Library gets new air conditioning equipment this summer following a Commissioners Court vote on Tuesday.
"There are a couple of five ton units that are very old, very inefficient and could fall out on us at any time," County Judge Wade McKinney said. "They're in desperate need of changing."
The $11,400 to pay for the unit will come from the Library Reserve Fund. The fund was started when an individual donated $400,000 to the county to be used for the library.
The air conditioning units have been in use for about 18 years, McKinney said.
In other action, the Commissioners approved a hire at a Step 3 salary level for Juvenile Probation Department and one for Step 5 for the Treasurer's Office.
The hire for the Juvenile Probation department is coming from Smith County.
Treasurer Michael Bynum said his new hire has been working in the District Attorney's Office at Step Level 6.
" I think you're fortunate to have someone like that come into your office that you can trust and depend on," Pct. 4 Commissioner Milburn Chaney said.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam said employees hired at an upper level on the step program have to come before the court for approval.
"We have a lot of other hires that don't have to come before the court," McHam said. "These people with experience from another town have to come to court to be approved. It helps to get people with experience."
Commissioners also voted to:
• transfer a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe from the Sheriff’s Office to the Henderson County Fairgrounds;
• approve a floodplain permit for a Chandler address in Cape Tranquility. located in subdivision, Precinct 4.
• authorize payment of bills totaling $561,013.30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.