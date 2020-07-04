Round-the-clock emergency care is now available at the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances HealthPark – Canton. North Texas leaders joined officials, administration and caregivers to celebrate an open house and ribbon cutting Wednesday, July 1. It is a full service emergency room.
“We have been a part of this community for 30 years providing interventional health care services to Canton and Van Zandt county,” said Jason Proctor, President, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospitals - Tyler, South Tyler and the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital - Tyler. “We have added to this facility over time, increasing our footprint here in 2006, and today we are excited to complete the next step – emergency care available 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year.”
The sprawling 7,600 sq. ft. facility opened to patients at on July 2, and features six exam rooms, one trauma room, a full-service imaging center including advanced imaging services and a laboratory for easier access to test results.
Medical staff is extensive and includes Emergency Medicine physicians and nurses, who will join the existing specialty providers in cardiac, orthopedics, sleep and oncology that already see patients. The facility also contains CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic primary care providers, physical therapy suite, and the health and fitness center.
CECC will be able to accept ambulances and is located at HealthPark off of I-20 near Edgewood Rd.
“Being able to access quality, COVID-safe health care, especially emergency care, is of huge importance to our patients,” Proctor said. “With the new facility, we are answering the needs of our patients in Canton and the surrounding area.”
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System is nationally recognized for delivering the best in patient care including care that is affordable and offers easier access to patients prioritizing their needs while offering them care in a convenient setting.
“This facility is based on our hospitals and represents an innovative, forward-thinking concept for health care, not just locally, but on a national scale,” said Proctor. “The bottom line is that in a medical emergency, when minutes or even seconds matter most, we can examine and treat patients as efficiently and effectively as possible.”
TMFHS has continued to be a major driver of economic development in Canton and Van Zandt County adding jobs to the area.
“With this new facility, we have 100 Associates onsite, adding emergency medicine physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and staff to a skilled team already in place,” said Chris Glenney, FACHE, Senior Vice President of Group Operations, CHRISTUS Health, Chief Executive Officer, CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas.
Construction began last year on the project, but patients and visitors to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances HealthPark - Canton were able to continue receiving care with uninterrupted service.
“I am proud to be a part of the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System,” said Kenneth Nixon, M.D., Physician Leader at the facility.
“Even though there have been many challenges in health care over the last several years, our organization has managed to stay strong and to keep focused on our objectives. It has taken a lot of hard work and effort to make all this happen. This much needed Emergency facility will benefit and impact many lives for years to come. I have faith that God will continue to bless us, and I offer my genuine thanks to all that have been involved in making this dream a reality.”
“We are excited by this new development and it is a testament to the mission of CHRISTUS Health to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ and of our dedication to continue an award-winning legacy of service and compassion in Northeast Texas begun by the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth some 80 years ago,” Glenney said.
For more information on this new emergency care center please visit its website https://www.christushealth.org/trinity/canton-er or in person at 18780 Interstate 20 in Canton.
