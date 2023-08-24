From Staff Reports
Nettie’s Southern Kitchen, located at 206 Highway 31 in Chandler closed its doors last week after five years and 3 Pals Pizza is already set to open in its place.
Nettie’s announced its closure on social media stating, “We have had the privilege of serving our beloved community with a menu of classic comfort food, warm banana pudding, and southern hospitality. Our journey has been filled with countless memories, shared laughter, and the joy of seeing familiar faces walk through our doors.”
Nettie’s offered homestyle cooking such as chicken fried steak and burgers. 3 Pals Pizza, a new venture set to open at a later date, will be offering a salad bar in addition to pizza.
Nettie’s said that they had originally planned at closing at a later date, but unforeseen circumstances, staff shortages, and equipment repairs caused the immediate closure this week.
Nettie’s said, “We are truly grateful for the loyal friends, family, staff members, and patrons who have blessed us on this journey. We are very proud to have served our family recipes at so many of your family gatherings. Your patronage, friendship, and kindness has been greatly appreciated. Your support and loyalty have been the cornerstone of our success, and we cherish the connections we've made with each and every one of you.”
