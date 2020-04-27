A Netherlands man recently reached out for help locating a photo of Pvt. Oscar A. Douglas Jr., who he believes was from the Henderson County area.
Hubert Janssen said the Dutch honors soldiers who fought and died for their country in the Netherlands by adopting their graves. Janssen adopted the grave of Pvt. Oscar A. Douglas Jr.
Janssen wrote a letter to Mike Colman who contacted the Athens Daily Review seeking help.
Colman, the recipient, had been doing family research by looking through old Athens Review newspapers. He came across an obituary from the 1940s which included Pvt. Douglas.
“I found Oscar's memorial on find a grave and added the obituary,” Colman stated. “That's what a lot of researchers do.”
Janssen thought Colman may be a relative, which he is not, and was hoping to add a photo to the memorial. Janssen and Colman are hoping Oscar's living family can help. It looks as if Oscar graduated from Eustace.
Janssen wrote:
Dear Mr. Colman.
My name is Hubert Janssen and I live in the Netherlands. Since I’ve adopted a grave from a fallen hero here on the American Cemetery and Memorial at Margraten, I am researching the 102nd Infantry Division. That was in 2006. Now I am looking for pictures from these heroes. Most already have one but still a lot to go. There is always a tribute called “Faces of Margraten” (not in 2020 because of COVID-19). Then they will place a photo next to the grave in the beginning of May. Now my mission is to find pictures that are still missing. Every hero deserves one. Now I am not sure if you are related but I want to ask you if you can help me to find a picture from this hero. It’s always an honor to find one. So my hope is that you will be able to help me find the missing photo. Want to thank you in advance for your help.
Best regards from the Netherlands!
Huub Janssen, April 22, 2020
If you are related to Pvt. Oscar A. Douglas Jr., Janssen and Colman hope that you take comfort knowing that Douglas is not forgotten and his final resting place is being taken care of and honored.
Please email any photos to sparker@athensreview.com.
