Online streaming service Netflix released a trailer Tuesday promoting the second season of of its popular series Cheer, which premiers Jan. 12.
Season one of the docuseries followed the ups and downs of Corsicana’s Navarro College competitive cheer squad as they worked to win a coveted national title.
Season two will include nearby Athens rivals Trinity Valley Community College.
In a statement to Newsweek ahead of the documentary series release, director Greg Whiteley said:
"I believe the story is going to ultimately be the best version of itself when you are honoring what is true, and you're not running from it. This season covers events as they unfolded, beginning in January 2020 through April 2021, following Navarro College and their rival Trinity Valley Community College on their journeys to the national championship.
"The new episodes also tackle extremely difficult moments, including the impact of COVID-19 and criminal charges against one of Navarro's former team members. It was inspiring, heartbreaking, sometimes frustrating, and ultimately moving to be a part of their lives. Flying home from our last day of shooting in Daytona, I thought, 'I cannot believe we saw what we just saw, we experienced what we just experienced.' If we do our job right, we're able to take the audience on that same ride."
