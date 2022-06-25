COVID-19 cases have been on the ascent in counties served by the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The community spread level for Henderson County read 6.73 on Thursday, leaving it in the mimimal spead category. But the reading had been 1.89 on May 12 and has climbed each week since.
The NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, then multiplied by 100,000, and that final number is the 7-Day Rolling Rate.
Once the spread rate reaches 10, that county is regarded in the moderate spread category. Anything over 35 is regarded as substantial spread. Smith County had a rate of 17.36 on Thursday, Gregg County, 14.75 and Van Zandt. 11.86. All had been in minimal spread last week.
The disease, which first showed up in 2019, got its name from the crownlike spikes that protrude from its surface.
Through Thursday, case counts show Henderson County with 12,384 since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020. Those resulted 3,221 hospitalizations and 426 deaths.
Doctors were working 132 active cases with COVID like symptoms of which 69 were confirmed cases.
The case breakdown by cities includes 4,418 in Athens, 2,246 in Chandler and 1,547 with Mabank addressees.
The most common age group for the COVID patients is 21-40, accounting for 2,612 of the total. That is followed by the 41 to 59 group, which had 2,436.
The following is a list of area counties and COVID fatalities:
Anderson - 240
Cherokee - 254
Ellis - 584
Kaufman - 535
Navarro - 221
Van Zandt - 283
NET Health officials are still recommending vaccinations to help avoid the potentially dangerous disease. The NET Health web page at hpps://www.nethealth.com has an interactive finder to locate the nearest locations for the shots.
