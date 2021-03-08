TVCC Beef Cattle Show Team survives weather, enjoys success at Dixie National Livestock Show

In a first-ever appearance at the Dixie National Livestock Show in Jackson, Miss., the Trinity Valley Community College Beef Cattle Show Team survived wintry blast elements and made it a successful trip.

Overall, the team was awarded six first places and earned five division champions and one reserved grand champion.

“It was a memorable first trip to the event,” said Marc Robinson, TVCC team advisor. “The show is a favorite of many and one we will always remember because of the weather we endured and success we experienced.

“The Dixie National facilities and the staff were awesome. We enjoyed it very much.”

Awards received include:

TVCC MS TRINITY 2017

Shown by Breanna Darby, Pearland

Class: Early Spring Heifer Calves

Award: 1st place in class and Reserve Junior Calf Champion (Division)

TVCC MS ATHENS 2013 P

Shown by Quinten Cherry, Webster

Class: Junior Heifer Calves

Award: 3rd place in class

PCC MISS CAPROCK 967G

Shown by Jaymie Duke, Eustace

Class: Late Summer Yearling Females

Award: 1st place in class and Intermediate Champion Female (Division) 

TVCC SANCHEZ 2009 P

Shown by Rusty Condry, Cameron

Class: Junior Bull Calves

Award: 1st place in class and Junior Champion Bull Calf (Division)

BHSC TVCC MAMIES BOY 11G

Shown by Breanna Darby, Pearland

Class: Spring Yearling Bulls

Award: 1st place in class, Junior Champion Bull (Division), and Reserve Grand Champion Bull

Bull was donated to TVCC by Big House Show Cattle, Iola, Texas

DCC SMART REVOLUTION 1903

Shown by Chloe Dixon, Martins Mill

Class: Junior Yearling Bulls

Award: 1st place in class and Reserve Junior Champion Bull

Group of Five Head

1st Place

