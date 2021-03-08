TVCC Beef Cattle Show Team survives weather, enjoys success at Dixie National Livestock Show
In a first-ever appearance at the Dixie National Livestock Show in Jackson, Miss., the Trinity Valley Community College Beef Cattle Show Team survived wintry blast elements and made it a successful trip.
Overall, the team was awarded six first places and earned five division champions and one reserved grand champion.
“It was a memorable first trip to the event,” said Marc Robinson, TVCC team advisor. “The show is a favorite of many and one we will always remember because of the weather we endured and success we experienced.
“The Dixie National facilities and the staff were awesome. We enjoyed it very much.”
Awards received include:
TVCC MS TRINITY 2017
Shown by Breanna Darby, Pearland
Class: Early Spring Heifer Calves
Award: 1st place in class and Reserve Junior Calf Champion (Division)
TVCC MS ATHENS 2013 P
Shown by Quinten Cherry, Webster
Class: Junior Heifer Calves
Award: 3rd place in class
PCC MISS CAPROCK 967G
Shown by Jaymie Duke, Eustace
Class: Late Summer Yearling Females
Award: 1st place in class and Intermediate Champion Female (Division)
TVCC SANCHEZ 2009 P
Shown by Rusty Condry, Cameron
Class: Junior Bull Calves
Award: 1st place in class and Junior Champion Bull Calf (Division)
BHSC TVCC MAMIES BOY 11G
Shown by Breanna Darby, Pearland
Class: Spring Yearling Bulls
Award: 1st place in class, Junior Champion Bull (Division), and Reserve Grand Champion Bull
Bull was donated to TVCC by Big House Show Cattle, Iola, Texas
DCC SMART REVOLUTION 1903
Shown by Chloe Dixon, Martins Mill
Class: Junior Yearling Bulls
Award: 1st place in class and Reserve Junior Champion Bull
Group of Five Head
1st Place
