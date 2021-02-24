Editor's Note:
When a rare winter storm hit Texas, outages left many without power and water for nearly a week. The internet was flooded with good samaritans and businesses helping their community, including two men from Cedar Creek Lake, Brandon Adams and James Hunt, who worked tirelessly to help other.
People across Texas were suffering and found themselves cold and stuck on the side of the road trying to get to scarce supplies or work.
Paving the way: Brandon Adams
Brandon Adams, owner of Lone Star Paving and Materials, found himself out on the icy roads pulling car after car out of difficult situations.
“From day one, I was seeing people stuck,” he said. “I couldn’t just sit at home and not do something. I have this big truck and went up and down the roads looking for people. I put about 800 miles on my truck.”
Adams' own family was without power and water, but he helped them set up camp in the living room, got the fire roaring and went out day and night.
His wife Ameisha was worried about him, but understood the call to help others.
“I posted on Facebook that I would help anyone that needed it,” Adams said. “Some people were showing their true colors and selling wood a dollar a stick. We are a local business and I believe in sponsoring and giving back to our community. I wanted to be helpful.”
Adams pulled numerous cars and trucks out of ditches, but two of his most eventful rescues were a woman who needed a ride home from the hospital and a family who got stuck on a boat ramp.
“Her kids couldn’t get to her, I wasn’t sure who I was picking up, but I went and got her and took her home,” Adams said.
He didn’t stop there, after dropping her off, he circled the block to check on her and realized she was locked out. Adams helped her get a spare key, which was frozen and required a shovel to break loose.
Another family had gone out to look at the snow and got stuck at the Log Cabin Boat ramp. When Adams' own truck lost traction, he raced home and drove his side-by-side using the 5,000 lbs. wench to get them out. Adams then helped the family drive their vehicle to a safer spot to continue on.
“I always try and help someone. God is taking care of me, he blesses me, but I have a giving heart. When people are in hard times, something in me wants to be a giver.”
Lone Star Paving and Materials can be found on Facebook. Adams and his family are members at Faith Church of Athens.
Warm hearth and heart: James Hunt
When winter storm Uri hit, Texans were unprepared. With many homes being electric only and no power, locals were left to freeze.
James Hunt, owner of Hunt’s Tree Service stepped up and made sure those with fireplaces were able to keep warm by posting an offer to help on Facebook.
Hunt offered assistance on Facebook and asked for those that could afford to buy wood, to please do so, leaving the free wood for those that couldn’t.
“I saw someone post they were selling a quarter of a cord of wood for $100, plus a $200 delivery fee,” Hunt said. “You can normally get a whole cord for $150. I saw that post and felt like God was not happy about that. So, I gathered a few of my guys together and we started splitting wood and giving it away.”
The anger with people taking advantage and profiting off of others during a crisis is what kept Hunt going when he was exhausted, cold and ready to take a break.
“I didn’t have any wood left. I was tired. Then they posted price gouging again and it made me mad, so I jumped up and chainsawed another tree,” Hunt said.
He said he had people help by bringing wood splitters, manpower and offers of monetary help. Others offered fallen and dead trees on their property to help provide to others.
This was not the first time Hunt and his crew have helped others. They volunteer every tornado season to help.
“We do this all the time, we volunteer for all of the tornadoes. People here aren’t used to seeing it, but I try to help,” Hunt said.
He helps remove dangerous trees so people can enter their homes or be freed from being trapped due to the obstacles.
Hunt and his wife Gail are members of Grace Community Church and he credits God with completely changing his life. He had a rough start, and found hope while reading as a young man.
“I was reading a book about a woman’s testimony and thinking there must be a better way,” Hunt said. “He showed me there was, I gave it all to him and he has always taken care of me.”
The tree service was down for a week with no jobs coming in while helping others, but Hunt said in spite of the lack of income, he wasn’t worried because God has always provided a way for him and his family.
