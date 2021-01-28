A suspected burglar was spotted, held by a neighbor, and arrested by the Henderson County Sheriff's Department just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning, Jan. 28, in the 100 block of Rush Road outside of Mabank.
A resident saw a man burglarizing a shed behind a home and called to report the crime in progress.
Sgt. Jeromey Rose arrived to find the suspect had been detained by the neighbor.
When questioned, the suspect, Montana Tucker, said he was taking wire to repair an oven, but said he didn’t know who owned the shed or have permission to enter it.
When handcuffed and searched, a socket wrench, not wiring from the building, was found in his pocket.
He was arrested on a felony charge and taken to the Henderson County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.