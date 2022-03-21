The National Weather Service is predicting a chance of hazardous weather today, with strong to severe thunderstorms possible across much of North and Central Texas. Large hail, damaging winds, and several tornadoes will be possible.
A few tornadoes may be strong. Heavy rain will pose a hazard this afternoon and tonight as minor flooding will be possible mainly across East Texas. In addition to the severe weather threat, strong southeasterly non-thunderstorm winds gusting to 45 mph will be possible along and east of I-35.
There is a Wind Advisory in effect for Henderson County today from noon to 7 p.m.
According to the NWS, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m. Monday, leading up to thunderstorms after 1 p.m.. Some of the storms could be severe, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
A wind advisory is currently in effect as winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday night, the NWS predicts showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
