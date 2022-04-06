Get up and get outside because the first Wednesday in April is National Walking Day, which encourages all Americans to stretch their legs and get their heart pumping.
We spend more time sitting these days especially since some work environments have changed over the last two years. The American Heart Association found in 2021 that sedentary jobs have increased 83% since 1950.
National Walking Day was established in 2007 by the American Heart Association to promote a healthy lifestyle and get people moving. Daily walks can be beneficial for overall emotional and physical health and well-being.
Walking for 30 minutes a day can improve your health in numerous ways:
• Maintain a healthy weight and lose body fat
• Prevent or manage various conditions, including heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, cancer and type 2 diabetes
• Improve cardiovascular fitness
• Strengthen your bones and muscles
• Improve muscle endurance
• Increase energy levels
• Improve your mood, cognition, memory and sleep
• Improve your balance and coordination
• Strengthen immune system
• Reduce stress and tension
Walking doesn’t have to be a dreaded exercise or activity. Some things you can do to make it more enjoyable are:
• Wear comfortable clothes
• Walk and talk with a friend
• Park a little further away than where you normally would
• Take the stairs
• Walk your dog
• Get a pedometer and make a daily game out of how many steps you can do
• Visit the Arboretum or trails and observe as you walk
• Walk during your lunch break
• If you can only be inside, turn on music and dance or talk on your cell phone as you walk around the home
• Vary your routine
• Make family time an outdoor activity time
• Set KISS goals (Keep It Simple Silly) and pat yourself on the back when you reach those goals.
This day serves as a reminder of just how important and great walking is for your health. Athens' weather on this National Walking Wednesday will be sunny and beautiful which should give everyone the opportunity to get out and walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.