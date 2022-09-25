Have you ever heard a song that you just can’t get out of your head and you fall in love with it and play it over and over, then you notice the entire world is jamming to the same song, only to never hear from that artist again?
National One-Hit Wonder Day Sunday, Sept. 25, celebrates and remembers those artists who had their five minutes of fame once upon a time. This day was declared in 1990 by music journalist Steve Rosen.
For the purpose of his book “The Billboard Book of One-Hit Wonders,” music journalist Wayne Jancik defines a one-hit wonder as “an act that has won a position on Billboard's national, pop, Top 40 just once.” Some artists dubbed one-hit wonders in the United States have had great success in other countries.
You may forget the name of the person you just met, but can you sing all the lyrics to “The Book of Love” by The Monotones, “Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry, “Mickey” by Toni Basil, “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice, or “Call Me Maybe” by Cary Rae Jepsen?
Psychologists believe they have figured out exactly why certain songs tend to stick in our heads more than others in a phenomenon called involuntary musical imagery – more commonly known as “earworms.”
“Earworms” are unwanted catchy tunes that repeat in your head, not a physical worm of any kind. In order to get stuck in your head, earworms rely on brain networks that are involved in perception, emotion, memory, and spontaneous thought.
They are typically triggered by actually hearing a song, though they may also creep up on you when you are feeling good, or when you are in a dreamy or nostalgic state. These one-hit wonder artists tend to stumble upon a catchy song by accident and fail to replicate it the next time.
Cable network VH1 aired a documentary show titled “Where Are They Now?” with its first episode dedicated to one-hit wonders June 7, 1999. They caught up with stars who disappeared from the limelight after having their short-lived moment of fame and it featured several one-hit acts like The Weather Girls, Starland Vocal Band, Frank Stallone, Rupert Holmes, Rex Smith, The Vapors, House of Pain, and Tracy Ullman.
Some one-hit wonder artists cash in on their time of success and according to a 2019 Yahoo! Finance article, Robert Van Winkle, aka Vanilla Ice, had sold 500,000 copies of his chart-topper “Ice Ice Baby” and had a net worth of $10 million.
Over the years, many different lists have come out stating the top 100 one-hit wonders and you will find different songs topping that list, but they are all sure to get stuck in your head, at least one-time.
