The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter has received a $25,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Henderson County.
Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.
“Our investment in the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”
“Petco Love’s generous grant will support medical and labor costs, increased costs to transport and care for our animals. We intake an average of 2,400 animals per year. Our medical costs continue to rise as we adopt and transfer out more animals every year, so we are incredibly grateful to Petco Love for supporting our shelter with this lifesaving investment,” said Monika Allen, Director of the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter.
The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter is a nonprofit organization that provides shelter, food, medical treatment, love, and care to every animal who is brought to the facility servicing Henderson County. The dedicated, animal-loving employees engage a supportive community to build strong networks of fosters, rescue groups and animal lovers all willing to come together to save more lives.
The Athens Animal Rescue took over the county shelter April 1, 2020, and began an immediate transformation. They have increased its intake, as well as continue to be very successful in finding homes for its animals via adoptions, rescue, transports, reclaim, fosters, community, and national organization support.
For more information about The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter, visit athensanimalrescue.com. Learn more about Petco Love at petcolove.org.
