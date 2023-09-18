The Athens Police Department will host a National Night Out event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Coleman Park. The APD asks neighbors throughout Athens to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer more caring places to live and work.
Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, most communities celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and more.
If you are interested in hosting a block party, or your organization would like to volunteer as a vendor or make a donation or other contribution to the community event at Coleman Park, please contact Sandy Murillo at 903-675-5454, or smurillo@athenstx.gov by Sept. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.