The controversy behind the origin of the hamburger is a touchy subject in these parts if you argue anything other than Athens as the birthplace of this American food staple. However, most will not argue that this grill soulmate is the perfect summer icon.
May 28 is National Hamburger Day, which wraps up National Hamburger Month, started in 1993 by White Castle, to pay a month-long tribute to one of America’s favorite foods.
Each year, Americans consume approximately 50 billion burgers, with McDonalds selling around 75 burgers every second.
The world’s largest hamburger weighed in at 2,566 lb., 9 oz. and was achieved on July 9, 2017 in Pilsting, Germany.
For those looking for a challenge a little closer than Germany, grab some friends and travel to Mallie’s in Detroit, Michigan to try the $10,000 Guinness World Records largest commercially available burger which weighs in at 1,800 pounds.
What constitutes a modern American version of the hamburger, is the combination of any of the following ingredients, including a bread or a bun with a grilled seasoned ground beef patty, sauteed onions, peppers, pickles, sliced onions, cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, or ketchup, and the list goes on.
Some recommendations to change up the ‘All-American Burger’ would be to add bleu cheese and a grilled yellow onion to make a saucier, juicier burger. For a touch of creaminess and crunch, add a slice of ripe avocado and bacon. To add some tanginess, goat cheese will brighten a burger every time. Another option for some tanginess is to add some creamy coleslaw or even some tartar sauce. Look to cheese to spice it up with pepperjack or push the taste buds a bit further with fresh, sliced jalapenos or habanero peppers.
Hamburgers are centralized around the meat inside. Not only have the days of ground beef patties been expanded to include venison, elk, duck, ostrich, rabbit, but the middle section is now inclusive of mushrooms, vegan patties, black bean, and more.
Every burger is a custom fit and whichever way you might like your hamburger prepared, there are lots of options to choose from in the hometown of the hamburger, here in Athens, Texas.
