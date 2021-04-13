The Trinity Valley Cardinal cheerleaders are champions after winning the national title Friday in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The title was the college's 12th national cheerleading title. They have the most national titles among all programs at TVCC.
Cardinal cheerleaders also claimed national titles in 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1996, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2016, 2017 and 2021.
"This meant so much for the team and the school," said Trinity Valley Head Cheer Coach Javontae Johnson. "It was about time we brought it back to The Valley!"
They trailed by 2.3166 points after the preliminary round at the National Cheerleading Association College National Championships Thursday.
In the finals, Trinity Valley finished with a score of 98.9667 points, finishing ahead of Navarro College.
The Cardinal cheerleaders competed in the Advanced Large Coed Junior College division.
Last year, the Cardinals' season came to an abrupt ending when the COVID-19 pandemic caused NCA to cancel the competition.
