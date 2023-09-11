The visions in our dreams give us a deeper meaning of conscious perspective toward our individual lifestyles as a coping mechanism. As healthy-minded individuals, we can balance ourselves from feeling disdained by constructing morals, honoring dignity, and adapting our integrity one thought at a time like a prelude to a rehearsal for a great audition to our destination in perceiving. It is called reality.
In other words, our mind’s comfort comes from practicing a belief of certain things that can be possible as true. Isn’t it true that words can dance around humanity’s kindred meanings between people and groups throughout the history of time? Nevertheless, let us reward ourselves with the truth about our minds.
This reality of human experience is not a utopia of human nature graduating with goodness overall, I’m afraid. In many ways, life gets easier, yet it gets harder. Minus certain extremes, we can look into ourselves personally with human nature accountability. We can peer into inward consciousness to change, as surprisingly as the capabilities of an interplanetary species.
With maturity, it seems best to work on keeping our boundaries of peace between the means of really viewing and rewarding our feelings, for good or for bad. Particularly cultures, family, and work environments can subdue our betterment, along the way by constant experience of factoring a voluntary and involuntary emotion. If it is boredom and frustration, it can help to forecast faithfully toward a direction where we can forgive safely. Perhaps the moment of now is the realistic day versus yesterday or tomorrow.
We must develop our character of authenticity, matching another with differences respected, from the consistent effort of figuring out the flaws as neighboring humans. Through a spectrum of humble visions and lucid dreams, lead mindfully by following respect to one another by a kindred love for life shared. The big picture has it that the journey is for learning from failure to enjoy by surprise more than success ever expected.
If you had to place a bet with more than ninety-nine percent of life having ever lived, what would amount to your life?
For me, in digression with a magnific ideal philosophy, I would seek harmony between cave paintings of antiquity to 3D digital art showcased today online. I would say, “Why fight each other’s perspective alive when the dead have sacrificed a toiled perspective for our gifted expression of time today?” Could we exist in “the human race” of life without fighting against hideous man-made problems, halting the best choices to sustain a more practical and integrated world?
