The National Alliance of Mental Illness is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, formed in 1977 in Madison, Wisconsin. Two mothers, Harriet Shelter and Beverly Young who each had a son with schizophrenia, met over lunch to discuss their similar challenges in raising a child with a mental illness. At a second lunch, the women, who were active in civic and charitable activities, assembled people with similar concerns.
In April 1977, about 13 people met at a nightclub in Madison, Wisconsin. At the meeting, Mrs. Shelter suggested the name, Alliance for the Mentally Ill, which shortened to AMI is a French word for friend. Within six months, 75 people had joined.
Meanwhile, mothers across the nation gathered around kitchen tables to find support for their children with mental illness. After hearing of several similar gatherings, Young and Shelter decided to hold a national conference.
It was hoped that as many as 35 people would come to Madison in September 1979. Instead, 284 representatives from 59 groups, representing 29 states, showed up. By the end of
the conference, the national group, NAMI, had been formed, named, and financed!
NAMI National is now based in Arlington, VA, and has over 600 state organizations and affiliates nationwide. NAMI is looking forward to a vibrant future and is quickly gaining new affiliates.
NAMI Greater Athens TX Affiliate Leader Ginger Morton is another mother with a son, Jesse, who has mental illness and he serves as her passion for NAMI.
March 2019 began a new journey for Ginger and her family. After years of feeling alone, Janet, Ginger’s daughter, brought NAMI to Ginger’s attention. After a year of support groups and classes called NAMI Family to Family, Ginger felt the pull to bring NAMI to the Greater Athens area and began training to become an Affiliate Leader.
Becoming a NAMI Affiliate Leader was no easy feat. After months of pulling people together, gathering information, and communicating with NAMI Texas, Ginger received her Affiliation Status in the middle of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
This forced all the work that had been done to come to a halt. Ginger would not let COVID get in her way. At this point, NAMI Greater Athens TX, moved its NAMI Coffee Talks online.
NAMI Greater Athens TX hosted their first public event Friday, September 9, 2022 where special guest Michelle Staubach Grimes spoke at the “Breaking the Silence Luncheon. There were over 300 people in attendance.
Moving forward, NAMI Greater Athens TX looks forward to reaching into the community to “Break the Silence” on mental health by offering support groups and connections with mental health professionals in our area.
To get involved, please contact Ginger Morton at 903-681-4470.
Ginger Morton is the NAMI Greater Athens TX Affiliate Leader
